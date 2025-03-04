Bully Ray Calls Back To Iconic Wrestling Duo When Discussing John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

Bully Ray has drawn parallels between an iconic WrestleMania moment and John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that the John Cena-Cody Rhodes-The Rock segment felt similar to Andre the Giant's heel turn leading up to WrestleMania 3, when he turned on his friend Hulk Hogan.

"What does wrestling history dictate to us? Go back to WrestleMania 3. Wrestling history dictates to us that Vince McMahon turned the biggest babyface in the world heel [Andre] just to get his babyface [Hogan] to the next level. They just did the same thing. They copied Hogan-Andre," said Ray.

The WWE legend further added that Rhodes being a crowd favorite may have played a major role in WWE's decision to finally turn John Cena heel. He believes such a move wouldn't have been possible if another star had been in "The American Nightmare's" position.

"You can't waste this stuff on a tweener or somebody that's not [liked] ... people love Cody Rhodes, and people want to hate The Rock and The Rock's doing the best job he can do becoming hated. Once Rock came back and stuck his nose in Cody's business a couple of weeks ago, again, people started to chant louder for Cody," he said. "It's turning a loved ... Andre was loved all over the world? 'How are you going to turn Andre heel?' They did. John Cena loved all over the world. 'How are you going to turn Cena heel?' They did because at the end of the day it's easy; it's easy to turn John Cena heel, it's easy to turn Hulk Hogan heel, and it's easy to turn Andre heel because they're loved so much."

Mark Henry, who was also on the show, thinks that The Rock's issue with Rhodes is that he feels Rhodes is now "The People's Champion," a moniker that was once bestowed upon him.