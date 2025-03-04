Update On Jamie Hayter's AEW Absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter has been away from television over the past few weeks and many fans have wondered where she has been.

Despite many rumors circulating around social media, Fightful Select have reported that Hayter is currently back home in the United Kingdom as she is in the process of getting her visa renewed. It's currently unclear how far along in the process her visa is, but once she is allowed to return to the United States, Hayter will be back on AEW TV on a regular basis. Hayter herself has taken to social media to confirm the report to avoid any rumors regarding her absence getting out of hand. Hayter being back in the UK for the time being is also why she has been taking independent bookings, with her match at the EVE 131: Multiverse Rumble event on February 7 against Alex Windsor being her first match on the independent scene since 2022.

Before her visa needed renewing, Hayter had jumped right back into the mix in AEW after her return at the All In London event in August 2024. She began by feuding with Saraya and Harley Cameron, which concluded at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Collision" that September. Hayter would then have a brief feud with a retuning Penelope Ford, before attempting to qualify for the International Women's Cup at the NJPW Wrestle Dynasty event in January.

However, the dream of wrestling in the Tokyo Dome was thwarted when she was attacked by a returning Julia Hart, who would go on to beat Hayter at the 2025 Fight For The Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" on New Year's Day. With that said, Hayter would get her win back three weeks later, marking her last appearance on TV before traveling back to the UK.