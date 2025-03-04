Bully Ray Shocked By Lack Of Focus On This Aspect Of Beatdown On WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

John Cena shocked the wrestling universe when he turned heel and seemed to align himself alongside former nemesis Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Elimination Chamber. Cena won the Chamber match, then delivered a low blow to his WrestleMania opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. There were a lot of details involved in the segment, including Cena using the Rolex watch Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, pawned, which was gifted back to him following WrestleMania 40, to bloody the champion. It was a detail many initially didn't notice, including commentary, which WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noticed and mentioned on "Busted Open Radio." He said he was shocked the watch wasn't focused on more.

"Think about it again, if it went right over their head, not even they knew. Nobody knew," Bully Ray said. "Nobody knew what was going to unfold at the Elimination Chamber. Yeah, somebody might have said, 'I think Rock, Cena is going to turn heel and blah, blah, blah,' [but] the fact that they glanced over the Rolex..."

When Cena used it to batter Rhodes during the turn, commentary initially thought it was a pair of brass knuckles before realizing how symbolic the weapon really was. After Rhodes finished his story and captured the title from Roman Reigns on the second night of WrestleMania 40, he was gifted the watch his father pawned for money to send him to acting school by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard.

Rhodes said in an interview he always wanted the watch, but never knew his dad had pawned it until he died. He called it a "full-circle moment" to get it back from the WWE officials.

