AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/1/2025

The March 1 episode of "AEW Collision" saw the stars of All Elite Wrestling take another step towards the highly-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 with a show full of intense action. The Undisputed Kingdom picked up a big win over FTR, Swerve Strickland let NJPW star Clark Connors that AEW was still his house, and Daniel Garcia left Oakland, California with the AEW TNT Championship around his waist, despite being unable to beat Adam Cole as their bout went to a no contest.

AEW had been performing well on Saturday nights, especially the Grand Slam Australia show earning the company's first quarter-hour to surpass one million viewers. However, the same couldn't be said for the March 1 episode as The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics have both confirmed that "Collision" averaged a total of 280,000 viewers. While this number only includes the people that watched the show on TNT instead of streaming it on MAX as those numbers have not been made public, it does mark a 33% drop from the 421,000 viewers the show earned the previous week, and a 16% drop below the trailing four week average of 335,000 viewers.

It didn't get any better in the key 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.06 number, exactly half of the number posted on February 22 as that show posted a 0.12, while also being 33% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.09, meaning that "Collision" ranked 15th for the night across all prime time cable telecasts. The biggest reason for this drop in viewership is largely down to the show going head-to-head with WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Peacock, which turned out to be one of the most talked about events in recent memory thanks to John Cena's turning heel in the show's closing angle.