Jeff Jarrett: It Would Be A Disservice For This AEW Revolution Match To Go On Last

All Elite Wrestling returns to Los Angeles this weekend with a stacked card for Revolution. Given its dramatic and long-spanning story, many fans have called for Mariah May vs. Toni Storm to main event AEW Revolution. AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett, however, isn't completely sold on that idea.

"I think it would do the match a disservice to put it on last," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast. "I think the story, without question, one of the best stories in recent AEW history. No doubt about that, but my wisdom as an executive producer tells me that you better have story, you better have athleticism, you better have star appeal, and have the ability to cut your match short or go long if you're going on last.

"I would not want to put that match in that position for a number of reasons," Jarrett continued, "but I don't think anybody on the planet would say 'Yeah, Mariah and Toni, they're better athletes than Kyle [Fletcher] and Will [Ospreay].' I just don't think you're gonna say 'Oh, they're better athletes than Takeshita and Omega.' I just don't think [Tony Khan] would say that, so that's why I think it'd be doing the match a disservice."

The story between May and Storm extends back to November 2023, when the former initially introduced herself as an admirer of the latter. Of course, that claim turned out to be a ploy, as May eventually turned on Storm and took her AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In. Storm has since regained the title via a victory at Grand Slam Australia, prompting the two to meet in a rubber match, or "Hollywood Ending," where falls count anywhere. According to Jarrett, the match should also go on late in the pay-per-view show, though not necessarily last.

