Reports Detail Backstage 'Confrontation' Between Jade Cargill, WWE Raw Star Last Year

WWE's Jade Cargill reportedly has heat backstage that stems from a confrontation, as well as a promo after she returned. The Wrestling Observer reported that a few months before Cargill's injury, she was involved in a confrontation with Shayna Baszler around the time she and Bianca Belair were facing Baszler and Zoey Stark. Dave Meltzer reported that half a dozen people confirmed the altercation, and said Baszler wanted to fight until management calmed the situation.

Fightful Select reported that those backstage were initially quiet about the altercation. The outlet said word backstage was that Cargill took issue with something and said something like "Baszler needed to learn how to work," though those close to Cargill denied that. Fightful reported the comment stemmed from a match in Scotland, presumably at Clash at the Castle, where Cargill tapped out in what wasn't supposed to be the finish. Those close to Cargill said she was apologetic backstage and was disappointed in herself and how it went down.

After she returned at Elimination Chamber, Cargill released a promo on social media where she commented, "there are wolves in the shape of women all around me." Fightful reported that got the locker room talking, and one talent told the outlet that the promo was taken personally by a number of people who kept the backstage incident with Baszler quiet.

Her absence reportedly got her heat in the locker room as well. Fightful said talent heard that Cargill had asked for the mandatory holiday tour off and following that, sustained and injury that some people doubted was real, and that's why mixed reports of Cargill's injury emerged. WWE officials confirmed that Cargill was injured and was ready to come back even earlier than she did, but had to be cleared by WWE doctors.