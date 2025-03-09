Adam Copeland Reflects On Latest Injury Comeback Ahead Of AEW Revolution Main Event
A little over 14 years ago, Adam Copeland's days as "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge came to an end as he was forced to retire from wrestling. However, in 2020, he made his return to wrestling at that year's Royal Rumble, and despite being told at one point in his life that he would never wrestle again, he is about to main event AEW's Revolution pay-per-view against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Now known as Cope, he was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" show, admitting that he is savoring every moment he can as he knew that none of what he's experiencing in AEW was ever meant to happen.
"All of this is bonus, like all of this was not supposed to happen. So I look at it as it's all extra, it's all like it's all wonderful sweet toppings on the Sundae you know? So because of that, I don't really get melancholy about it because A, nobody's come back from this injury, so the fact that I was able to, and to be able to do what I've done in that time, and the dance partners that I've been able to get in there with and try and create some stories with, man, it's all bonus. Like the second I walked out at the [Royal] Rumble, it was a success to me, the thing was instantly a success because I got back. Everything else on top of that has...yeah, it's just been extra."
Cope has already admitted in the past that his current contract with AEW will be his last full-time deal in wrestling, but that he is extremely grateful to still be wrestling, and wants to elevate as much young talent as he possibly can before he hangs up his boots.
Cope Knows The Risks Involved Ahead Of AEW Revolution
The match against Moxley for the AEW World Championship will be Cope's first on pay-per-view since breaking his tibia at Double or Nothing 2024, which kept him out of action for eight months. However, there is a side to Cope that enjoys the recovery process when injured as he sees it more like a challenge and less like a setback.
"I approach it like a challenge you know? I don't let it bum me out or anything, it's just like 'okay well we're here again. Surgery, more plates, more screws.' This one was another plate and seven more screws, add it to the list. I don't know where I'm at screw wise but I think I'm over 20 now. It's just part of it man, I mean you get into this know you're not going to come out of it unscathed, like you are going to get grazed with the bullet multiple, multiple times, and especially if you're trying to do it at a level that–I want to try and do it at the very top level I can while I can, and that means there's going to be fallout certain times."
Cope rounded off by comparing himself to the lead singer of a band who tries so hard to give everything have for a performance, knowing full well that he could blow his voice out at anytime. That being said, the Rated-R Superstar knows the risks involved, and will give everything he has in the main event of Revolution to become the AEW World Champion, which could potentially be the final run as a World Champion in his illustrious career.
