Adam Copeland Reflects On Latest Injury Comeback Ahead Of AEW Revolution Main Event

A little over 14 years ago, Adam Copeland's days as "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge came to an end as he was forced to retire from wrestling. However, in 2020, he made his return to wrestling at that year's Royal Rumble, and despite being told at one point in his life that he would never wrestle again, he is about to main event AEW's Revolution pay-per-view against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Now known as Cope, he was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" show, admitting that he is savoring every moment he can as he knew that none of what he's experiencing in AEW was ever meant to happen.

"All of this is bonus, like all of this was not supposed to happen. So I look at it as it's all extra, it's all like it's all wonderful sweet toppings on the Sundae you know? So because of that, I don't really get melancholy about it because A, nobody's come back from this injury, so the fact that I was able to, and to be able to do what I've done in that time, and the dance partners that I've been able to get in there with and try and create some stories with, man, it's all bonus. Like the second I walked out at the [Royal] Rumble, it was a success to me, the thing was instantly a success because I got back. Everything else on top of that has...yeah, it's just been extra."

Cope has already admitted in the past that his current contract with AEW will be his last full-time deal in wrestling, but that he is extremely grateful to still be wrestling, and wants to elevate as much young talent as he possibly can before he hangs up his boots.