AEW's Jeff Jarrett Calls This WWE Raw Segment Pro Wrestling 'At Its Finest'

One of the most acclaimed elements of last week's "WWE Raw" was the CM Punk promo that opened the show, as the "Second City Saint" ran down enemies like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. Among the fans of the segment was AEW star and executive Jeff Jarrett, who shared his thoughts on the promo during the most recent edition of "My World."

"It is professional wrestling ... at its finest, when you have that kind of in-depth, emotionally charged promo, and it never gets old," Jarrett said. "Phil Brooks tore the house down with his promo, no doubt."

Jarrett also stated that one of the most essential things to do in pro wrestling is to take advantage of a hot angle, such as John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, by following up with something just as exciting. He feels that Punk's promo did exactly that, and he felt elements of reality shining through in Punk's words.

As popular as it was with the fans in live attendance, Punk's promo was interrupted by an attack from Rollins, setting up a main event cage match scheduled for tonight's "Raw." Rollins and Punk have been feuding on and off since Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, building to a match on the Netflix debut of "Raw" in January.

Punk won that match, but the two continued their animosity through both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, and many expect the two to tangle again at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month, possibly with the involvement of Roman Reigns. First, they'll have to get through tonight's cage match to set the stage for whatever comes next.