Eddie Kingston Reacts To Revolution PPV Main Event: 'I Don't Understand AEW Anymore'

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been away from wrestling for almost a full year after suffering a fractured tibia, torn meniscus, and a torn ACL during a match with Gabe Kidd in 2024, and while he's been gone a lot has changed in All Elite Wrestling. Most notably, his former friend and tag team partner Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship hostage in a briefcase, turned the Blackpool Combat Club into his Death Riders, and recently dispatched of both Cope and Christian Cage at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. Kingston, clearly not impressed by what he saw, took to Instagram to state that he doesn't understand the company he works for anymore.

Kingston wrote "LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don't understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh." The Mad King was originally scheduled to return to AEW in the coming months as he was originally slated to miss around 10 to 12 months of action, putting his return between March and May of 2025. With that said, if Kingston doesn't love AEW the way he once did, perhaps fans have seen the last of the first-ever AEW Continental Champion.

However, comments like the one he put on Instagram might be related to the number of setbacks Kingston has faced during his road to recovery. He revealed in February 2025 that he caused damage to his stomach through stress, and when he was asked what the process has been like, Kingston simply responded with "S**t is hard." The Mad King has previously said that he would like to be back in action by April 2025, but doesn't want to rush things if he's not ready, despite another report claiming that he could be out of action until July 2025 at the earliest.