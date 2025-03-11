Seth Rollins Addresses Wife Becky Lynch's Continued Absence From WWE Programming

After a few months of uncertainty following the expiration of her contract in May, Becky Lynch seemed to put to rest any rumors that her time at WWE had come to an end, appearing at a Netflix launch party for "WWE Raw" in late 2024 around the same time she reportedly signed a new deal with the promotion. Even still, Lynch has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, including foregoing the Women's Royal Rumble in February, prompting some to wonder just when "The Man" would be coming around WWE once again.

That question was posed to her husband, WWE star Seth Rollins, when he stopped by "WFAN" for an interview earlier this week. Rollins clarified that Lynch was doing just fine, and that, despite the time off, there's no plans for Lynch to start winding down her career just yet.

"She took a few months off," Rollins said. "She did some television and film projects...So she's gearing up to get ready to come back. [I] don't know when that's going to happen just yet. But she is active, I will say. She's not retired, she's not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling."

Even while gone, Lynch has been keeping tabs of WWE, most notably Rollins' feud with CM Punk. After a fiery exchange between Rollins and Punk on last week's "Raw" where Punk mentioned Lynch, the former WWE Women's Champion took to X to take a shot at Punk, seemingly insinuating something between Punk and Roxanne Perez based off their similar ring attire. Lynch later deleted the tweet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription