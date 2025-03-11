Stephanie Vaquer Explains Decision To Go To NXT Over WWE's Main Roster

So far, Stephanie Vaquer's move from CMLL in Mexico to "WWE NXT" in the United States has worked out really well for her. Not only did Vaquer recently capture the NXT Women's North American Championship when she defeated Fallon Henley, but she's in line to potentially add more gold this evening at "NXT Roadblock," where she'll challenged occasional friend and foe Giulia for the NXT Women's Title in a "winner take all" match.

One week ago, however, Vaquer was sitting down with two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray for "Busted Open After Dark" to discuss her journey from luchadora to "NXT" superstar. And as Vaquer took Bully behind the scenes regarding her "NXT" arrival, she revealed that there was another path she almost took that could've seen her debut on "Raw" or "SmackDown" instead.

"I chose 'NXT' because I really like to do new things, but good," Vaquer said. "I don't like fast, but no good. So I said 'Okay, I need to learn English, I need to learn TV show, I need to learn American style, WWE style.' So I said, first I said 'Main roster.' But [then] I changed [my mind], and said 'I want to go to 'NXT' to learn.'"

A stunned Bully asked Vaquer to reiterate that she had the option to go to either "NXT" or WWE's main roster, which she again confirmed was the case.

"The first call, when they called me and said 'NXT or main roster?' I said 'Main roster,'" Vaquer said. "[But then] I think I said 'Okay, take it easy. I need to learn English, I need to learn this.' So...okay. Change to 'NXT.'"

