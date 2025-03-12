Backstage Details On Reported Last Minute Changes Made To AEW Revolution Main Event

Fan reception to the main event of AEW Revolution on Sunday wasn't exactly positive following Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Championship against Cope, with Christian Cage cashing in his contract to make the match a triple threat. Many fans wanted to see the end of the Death Riders storyline, but thanks in part to Cage, as well as Wheeler Yuta, Moxley was able to leave with the title in the briefcase before being confronted and taken out by Number One Contender Swerve Strickland. Bryan Alvarez said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" on Tuesday that he heard the main event ending could have gone down very differently, with even more people involved.

"I don't know all of the details, but there was apparently some idea for the main event that involved way more people than ending up being out there, including some returns," Alvarez said. "At the last minute it just got axed. I don't know who it was or what they were going to do but there was a second plan that didn't take place."

He was adamant that Shane McMahon wasn't meant to debut. Whoever was meant to return had already been in AEW in the past, according to Alvarez. He said he also had read the online rumor that Cope refused to put over Cage, but said he has heard nothing resembling that. No matter what changed, Alvarez said the result was always planned.

"I would say I'm 99% sure no matter what was planned before or after Moxley was always retaining and he was always going on to face Swerve at the next pay-per-view," he said.

