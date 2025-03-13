Report: AEW Considering Unifying International & Continental Titles 'In Some Capacity'

Rumors of AEW having fewer championships in the promotion could be true sooner rather than later. According to Fightful Select, AEW sources claim that the AEW International Championship and the Continental Championship could soon be merged in some capacity.

Fightful reported that the pitch to combine Kenny Omega's International Championship he won from Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution and Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship was brought up a number of months ago. The outlet reported that many in the company considered it a firm creative plan. It wasn't immediately known who would carry the combined championship or if the titles would be carried together or rebranded. Fightful reported they had not heard if Okada versus Omega is part of the plan.

Okada successfully defended his Continental Championship for the 11th time against Brody King at Revolution. As of this writing, creative plans for Okada moving forward into AEW Dynasty in April are not yet clear. AEW President Tony Khan announced the Dynasty International Eliminator tournament on Tuesday that began on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. The winner will go on to face Omega at the pay-per-view.