WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Is At A Loss Over Recent Raw Result

Last week on "WWE Raw," IYO SKY shockingly defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, and became Bianca Belair's new WrestleMania opponent after the "EST of WWE" won the Elimination Chamber. Despite wrestling fans and media questioning how Ripley will be involved at WrestleMania now that she's lost her title, many were still pleased about the surprising nature to the end of the show. That said, somebody who didn't get behind SKY winning the title was WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, who explained that the "Genius Of The Sky" is not a credible opponent to defeat Ripley.

"It's not believable that she [Ripley] can lose. She's just physically bigger, stronger. I mean I just think it's bulls**t." Nash said. "I heard a distinct moan from the Buffalo crowd ... I mean I know she's [SKY] a sweetheart, she works her ass off, it's a great moment for her. I'm happy for her, it's just storyline wise it wasn't what I was looking for." Nash said on "Kliq This."

This past Monday on "Raw," Ripley claimed Belair's ringside distraction cost her the title, leading both women to get into a heated verbal exchange. Despite Belair trying to focus on the Women's World Championship, Ripley seems to want a rematch against SKY, and an opportunity to get revenge on Belair, indicating that a triple threat could be the plan for WrestleMania. However, Nash expressed that if a triple threat is booked between Ripley, SKY and Belair, he won't watch the match.

"If they do three-way, I just won't even f*****g watch it ... there's no f*****g way you can do anything different. I've been in 10,000 of them, they all suck. They got to do a f*****g double knockdown, f*****g pickup the guy, that's what you do. Three people can't do spots together."

