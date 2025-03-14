Queen Of The Ring's Damaris Lewis Apologizes For Remarks At AEW Revolution

While in attendance at AEW Revolution, "Queen of the Ring" star Damaris Lewis spoke with AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone about what she discovered about professional wrestling through her filming experience. According to Lewis, she learned that wrestlers knew they were going to win before anybody else — a statement that many fans and pundits viewed as a violation of kayfabe.

AEW's Kamille, who stars as June Byers in the film, has since clarified that Lewis' comments were not a pro wrestling spoiler, but rather a mentality. Lewis later reiterated that herself during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"First and foremost, I completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended, so I'm sorry if it came out way wrong," Lewis said. "During the course of our press tour, I've been reiterating the statement that I learned from pro wrestlers that you guys carry something in you that says all the time 'I'm gonna win, I'm gonna win, I'm gonna win.' It's been incredibly inspiring to me. Having a very short time period to think about an answer in the arena, that's what came out of my mouth."

Lewis additionally noted that she deeply respects the sport of professional wrestling, as it is "tough," with performers putting themselves at risk of injury as well. In "Queen of the Ring," Lewis portrays Babs Wingo, a women's professional wrestler of the National Wrestling Alliance throughout the 1950s and 60s.

"I will say it again, I'm so sorry if it came off that way," Lewis said. "But like you said, you gotta know the house you're in. I know these fans love their sport and that they were defending their sport, so I can't be mad."

