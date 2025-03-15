WWE SmackDown 3/14/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The United States Championship segment that opened "SmackDown" just wasn't for me, and not just because I've been writing and complaining about LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura for what feels like forever now. It wasn't Knight who bothered me, for once, since he's lost his luster in my eyes, but Jimmy Uso. It made sense to start off the episode with Knight to get the crowd hot, but Uso just came out and demanded a United States Championship match at WrestleMania, of all places.

Uso literally used the word "desperate" when he spoke with Knight in the ring. He said he was desperate and tired of all the speedbumps on the Road to WrestleMania, and the only way he thought he could get in to 'Mania is if he challenged Knight for the title. I looked up Uso's recent record and while he's defeated Drew McIntyre in recent memory, McIntyre got that win back. He also lost in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to McIntyre, and before that was the Royal Rumble. So, Uso's not been on a losing streak, per say, but he hasn't done enough to go out there and demand a WrestleMania championship opportunity.

He was of course interrupted by the Bloodline with Solo Sikoa on the mic, who said if anyone deserved the shot, it was Jacob Fatu. And, honestly, no arguments there. Fatu needs strapped up sooner rather than later and the United States Championship makes sense, as the Undisputed WWE Championship scene is well set and the World Heavyweight Championship is on the other brand. So, honestly, I agree with the heels here and Uso just seemed kind of silly out there demanding a spot at WrestleMania. There are so many other good matches with established stories already, I can see the US title being defended on the "SmackDown" before WrestleMania. Also, Jimmy, your last WrestleMania match wasn't so great, maybe you can take a year off and just be ringside for your brother? Could be a nice thought.

This all seemed silly and of course, it set up the multi-man match that was next up on the night which was pretty good, so there wasn't any real harm done. It also set up Fatu versus Braun Strowman next week, which should also be good. But for whatever reason, Uso's desperation just wasn't it for me on a relatively good episode of "SmackDown."

Written by Daisy Ruth