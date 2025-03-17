Former WWE And TNA Star Mickie James Set For First-Time Match

Since her run with TNA came to an end in October 2023, Mickie James has been focusing more and more on outside the ring projects, including serving in an executive position for Ohio Valley Wrestling, and joining A&E's "WWE LFG" reality competition series as a coach. As such, James only wrestled sparingly in 2024, and so far hasn't stepped foot in a ring during 2025, though that is set to change come WrestleMania weekend.

Taking to X on Sunday evening, Wrestlecon announced that James would be returning to the ring as part of the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on April 17. It will be a first time match up for the women's wrestling legend as well, as James will square off with TJPW/GCW star, and former AEW contributor Maki Itoh.

Its finally happening.... Maki Itoh v Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Tickets on sale at https://t.co/A3D3hRNKp8 pic.twitter.com/aw1O7Y6QYn — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2025

James vs. Itoh is the second match announced for the Hitchcock Memorial, joining Minoru Suzuki vs. former WrestleMania 15 participant Butterbean. Barring a surprise, it will also be James' first match in over seven months, as the former WWE Women's and TNA Knockouts Champion last wrestled in September 2024, teaming with Shelly Benson to defeat Havok and Mila Moore at an indie show in Michigan. It's unclear whether this will be a one off for James, or a sign that she could be gearing up to wrestle more regularly.

James will have time in her schedule to do that latter, after it was announced that she wouldn't be returning for the second season of "WWE LFG," with future WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool set to take her place. The move to replace James with McCool has led to some controversy, especially after it was reported that McCool's inclusion was at the insistence of her husband, and fellow "WWE LFG" coach, The Undertaker.