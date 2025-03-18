WWE SmackDown Show In San Antonio Reportedly Moved To Just After AEW All In Texas

In August 2024, All Elite Wrestling announced that the 2025 edition of their annual All In pay-per-view would take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. If all goes according to plan, it will be AEW's biggest show in North America, and despite being just under four months away at the time of writing, it has already surpassed the $1 Million mark at the gate. However, WWE have made an alteration to their own schedule that could hamper the potential success of All In Texas.

There was an email saying that the SmackDown show in San Antonio in June has been rescheduled to July 18. Thats a few days after AEW All In Texas. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 17, 2025

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported via X (formerly known as Twitter) that an internal e-mail was sent out by WWE to their roster and staff, stating that an episode of "WWE SmackDown" which was set to air live from San Antonio, Texas in June has now been pushed back to the new date of July 18, six days after AEW's event in Arlington. This is not the first example of WWE scheduling shows of their own around AEW's biggest events as WWE are planning on hosting a Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12. While the location (and the event itself) has yet to be confirmed, it will go head-to-head with All In Texas if July 12 is announced as the official date.

All In Texas isn't the only event to potentially be affected by WWE's scheduling as "WWE NXT" will host their annual Battleground Premium Live Event on May 25, the same day as AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view which has already moved from its usual home of Las Vegas, Nevada to Phoenix, Arizona due to WrestleMania 41 taking place in Nevada one month earlier. AEW have noticed this trend of WWE counter-programming them, leading to the company keeping show dates under wraps so that WWE don't decide to run against them.