Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon Spotted On NBA Broadcast, Labeled 'Former Wrestling Promoter'

Last week, "WWE Raw" was live from Madison Square Garden. Just seven days later, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was at the same venue. While the sports entertainment company is on a European tour, McMahon was taking in a basketball game as the New York Knicks hosted the Miami Heat. He was shown on an NBA broadcast and labeled as a "former wrestling promoter".

McMahon retired in July 2022 amidst a lawsuit from a former employee that alleges she was sex trafficked and assaulted by McMahon. WWE and John Laurinaitis are also named in the lawsuit. Grant's team amended the lawsuit on January 31 to include more details about the alleged abuse. The defendants have objected to the complaint and want the new info stricken from the record. Last week, Grant's team responded by stating the amended filing was "to describe with greater particularity the horrific sexual, physical, and emotional abuse."

He is also facing another lawsuit alongside Linda McMahon from five anonymous former "Ring Boys". WWE and TKO Holdings are also named. The lawsuit claims that the McMahons knew they were subjected to years of sexual abuse by former ring announcer, Mel Phillips. The lawsuit is expected to move forward following a ruling by the Maryland Supreme Court in February.