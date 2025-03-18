Bully Ray: This AEW Star Is 'Grossly Underutilized'

For almost a year, much of the talk surrounding AEW's Christian Cage was when would he take advantage of his guaranteed AEW World Championship shot that he earned back at All In last August. That question was answered a week ago at AEW Revolution, when he cashed in during the main event between Jon Moxley and Cope, and came up short, with Moxley choking Christian out with the Bulldog Choke to retain the title. The loss also led to some dissension on "Dynamite" between Christian and Nick Wayne, who called Christian out for making excuses for the loss.

While that would make it seem that Christian has plenty going on in AEW, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, a former rival of Christian, doesn't seem to agree. On "Busted Open Radio" last Friday, Bully instead put forth the idea that AEW was wasting the talents of the former AEW TNT Champion.

"I have been a believer, or it has been my opinion, that Christian is grossly underutilized in AEW," Bully said.

Bully's co-host, Tommy Dreamer, wasn't quite on the same wavelength. Though he left open the possibility to say Christian was underutilized if AEW never put the World Title on him before his run was over, he doesn't currently believe AEW has wasted him.

"If I'm comparing apples to oranges, he wasn't used in WWE," Dreamer said. "So, when he is in AEW, he's being utilized. Could he, and should he, be the top guy of that company as a heel? Absolutely. But he's on TV. And all of his matches and segments are good."

