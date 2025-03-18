Dave Meltzer Thinks A WrestleMania 41 Match Was Teased On WWE Raw

Yesterday's edition of "WWE Raw" featured plenty of Penta, with the luchador picking up a win over Ludwig Kaiser and cutting a promo before later confronting WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in the ring to close the show. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," that face-off was likely leading to a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

Meltzer didn't indicate that he heard anything regarding the match, but rather seemed to be inferring based on timing. With Penta's brother Rey Fenix set to join the WWE roster imminently, the teased match against Breakker seems to indicate the two won't enter the tag team division right away, or at least they won't do so exclusively.

Following a promo segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes that opened the show, Penta wrestled a roughly 10-minute bout against Kaiser that Meltzer referred to as "a hell of a match." The former AEW star cut a promo in English revealing that he had the Intercontinental Championship in his sights, and then approached Breakker after the champion successfully defended the belt against Finn Balor in the main event.

After spending much of 2024 on the shelf, Penta left AEW and signed with WWE earlier this year, with his brother now on his way as well. Penta is so far undefeated in one-on-one action but fell short in a Triple Threat against Kaiser last month.

Breakker is in the midst of his second Intercontinental Championship reign, which currently stands at more than 145 days. After winning the title back from Jey Uso, Breakker has successfully defended against Kaiser, Sheamus, and now Balor.