WWE Raw Viewership Report: 3/10/25

Thanks to the fall out from John Cena's shocking Elimination Chamber heel turn, the March 3 edition "WWE Raw" pulled in an impressive 3.1 million total views over the course of the week, tied for the third most since the red brand moved over to Netflix. And while there was no further follow up on Cena's turn one week later on March 10, the show was headlined by a steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, giving "Raw" a good chance to hold some viewers.

It appears to have worked. Wrestlenomics reports that the March 10 "Raw" wound up with 3 million global views over the course of the week. While this would be down from March 3's 3.1 million views, it represents the 5th highest number "Raw" has pulled in on Netflix, and the first time since January that "Raw" has gone three consecutive weeks over drawing 3 million views or more. "Raw" ranked 6th globally and 3rd in the US in Neflix's Top 10. This is the fourth straight week "Raw" has improved in the global rankings, rising up from 7th on March 3, and the second straight week it's improved in the US, up from 4.

Punk vs. Rollins was what most came away talking about from "Raw," as the match ended with Rollins finally picking up a win over his rival. Of course, the win was tainted due to the return of Roman Reigns, who pulled Rollins out of the cage to give him the win before assaulting him. Reigns then climbed into the cage and attacked Punk as well, seemingly setting up a three way between them at WrestleMania 41.