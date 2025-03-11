WWE Raw Viewership Report: 3/3/25

It's no secret that "WWE Raw's" run on Netflix so far has been very similar week over week, generally pulling in between 2.6 to 3.1 million global views over the course of seven days. Last week's episode, however, seemed like it may break that trend, as "Raw" was not only following up the Elimination Chamber PLE, but arguably the biggest heel turn in wrestling in decades when John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes.

As it turns out, it wasn't enough for "Raw" to break out of its usual range, though the show did still gain viewership. Wrestlenomics reports that the March 3 episode of "Raw" drew 3.1 million global views over seven days, trying it for the highest number of views since February 3, though some have contested that number, and the third highest number of "Raw's" Netflix run, trailing only the premiere episode on January 6 and the second episode on January 13.

As one can probably figure out, March 3's numbers were up all around from the week before, which drew 2.6 million views over the week. In terms of "Raw's" weekly rankings in Netflix's top ten, the show placed 7th globally and 4th in the United States. This represents the second straight week "Raw" has slightly gone up in the rankings, having placed 8th globally and 5th in the US for February 24.

Though "Raw" followed Elimination Chamber and the Cena heel turn, neither Cena, The Rock, nor Rhodes were there, with Rhodes instead responding to Cena's betrayal on "SmackDown." Nevertheless, "Raw" was headlined by another happening that shook up the Road to WrestleMania 41, with IYO Sky defeating Rhea Ripley to capture the WWE Women's World Championship. It is Sky's second Women's Title reign on the WWE main roster, following her run as WWE Women's Champion.