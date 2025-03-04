WWE Raw Viewership Report - 2/24/2025

So far during "WWE Raw's" two month's on Netflix, the operative word has been "consistency." With the exception of "Raw's" first two weeks, which drew 5.9 and 3.7 million views over the course of a week, the show has found itself hovering between 2.8 million and 3.1 million views, while remaining in the Top 10 in Nextlix's global rankings.

Nothing changed regarding the latter for last week's episode, though there was a change in views. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 24 edition of "Raw" had a total of 2.6 million views throughout the week. This was down from February 17, where the show drew 2.8 million views, and the first time since February 10 where views had either increased or declined. In a bit of bad news, it represents the lowest amount of views "Raw" has generated since coming onto Netflix. "Raw" ranked 8th globally and 5th in the US in Netflix's Top 10, up slightly in the former and down slightly in the latter.

Despite the disappointing number, WWE has reason to feel optimistic about this Monday's "Raw," which came on the heels of Elimination Chamber, where John Cena aligned with The Rock and turning heel by attacking Cody Rhodes, the first time Cena had turned heel in two decades. Though neither Cena, Rock, nor Rhodes appeared on "Raw," the buzz surrounding the angle, coupled with the massive attention it brought about, could very well mean a bounce back week.

February 17's "Raw" had a significant happening in its own right. One week after Bianca Belair and Naomi arrived on "Raw" to accuse Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of attacking their ally Jade Cargill, the two teams collided for Belair and Naomi's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan and Rodriguez prevailed, capturing the titles for the third time.