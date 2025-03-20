Ex-WWE Star Matt Riddle Cuts Promo On Goldberg: 'I Whip That Ass 10 Times Out Of 10'

Given the real life heat between wrestling legend Bill Goldberg and former WWE star Matt Riddle took place years ago, one would think that everyone has moved on by now. That certainly seems to be the case for Goldberg, who is looking to wind down his career with a retirement match later this year, and Riddle as well, with Riddle even claiming just last year that he and Goldberg squashed their beef during one of WWE's Saudi Arabia shows.

As it turns out, Riddle may still hold a bit of a grudge. In an interview with "Going Ringside" following an indie match, Riddle was asked about Goldberg. He then proceeded to cut a promo on the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and didn't mince words.

"Willie G, I hope everything's good," Riddle said. "You're in your f*****g mansion...You're in your mansion in Texas. Your bank account is definitely way bigger than now, especially now since I've been fired. But let's be real bro, at the end of the day, I whoop that ass ten times out of ten. Maybe even eleven times out of ten. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it."

The comments from Riddle aren't entirely surprising. Even when claiming the two had buried the hatchet, Riddle seemed to pass most of the blame onto Goldberg for their issues, claiming Goldberg blew the situation out of proportion, and that Riddle was largely just "spitting s**t to get ticket sales." Whether or not Goldberg will have a similar reaction to Riddle's current comments or just ignore them remains to be seen.

