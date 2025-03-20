Mercedes Mone Dream Match Teased On AEW TV Could Reportedly Happen As Soon As Dynasty

When Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone first crossed paths backstage at "AEW Dynamite" a few weeks ago, speculation immediately began that their interactions could be leading to something between Mone and Starkz' mentor, Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena. That speculation has only deepened since then, as Mone and Athena have gone back and forth on social media, and reached a fever pitch after Mone defeated Starkz on last night's "Dynamite." While being interviewed by Renee Paquette, Mone suggested Starkz' mentor had failed to properly prepare her, prompting Athena to respond.

Now, some new information reveals the only question regarding a feud between Mone and Athena is when, not if. Fightful Select reports that the Starkz/Mone program, and Mone and Athena's social media interactions, were not done just for the hell of it, and that there are plans for Mone and Athena to collide in the ring. Furthermore, it may not be a long wait, with some in AEW claiming the match could occur as soon as AEW Dynasty on April 6.

Athena vs. Mone would be among the biggest women's matches AEW could put on, given the dominance of both women. Since joining AEW last year, Mone has gone undefeated, wracking up sixteen title defenses in nearly 300 days as TBS Champion. That's kid stuff compared to Athena, however, who is currently in day 831 of her reign as ROH Women's Champion, the longest reign for any championship in ROH history. Adding fuel to the fire is that a Mone-Athena match would be the first ever singles encounter between the two, as they had only competed with or against each other in multi-woman or tag team situations.