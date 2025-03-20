Saraya Says Recent AEW Losses Herald The Imminent End Of Her Career: 'It's Very Soon'

Despite being absent from AEW television, Saraya remains signed with the company, with her current contract extending into September of this year. AEW fans last saw her on the October 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" in which she came up short for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship. Prior to that, she took a loss to Jamie Hayter on "AEW Collision." According to Saraya, that trend may continue upon her eventual return to the ring, per her own request.

"I'm letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub," Saraya told The Takedown on SI. "I want to uplift everybody."

While still eager to put others over, Saraya noted that her own in-ring career, which began in 2005 at the age of 13, may be nearing its conclusion. "I'm not gonna be in wrestling forever. I'm coming to the end of it and it's very soon," she said. "And I don't wanna go out being like, I need to be on top."

Since joining AEW in September 2022, Saraya has enjoyed one, albeit short, AEW Women's Championship reign, which later came to an end at the hands of Hikaru Shida. In recent months, she has reportedly focused on outside projects, including the upcoming release of her memoir, titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," as well as various public appearances. In November, she notably walked along the red carpet for the American Reality Television Awards in Los Angeles.