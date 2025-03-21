Tommy Dreamer Still Has One Question About John Cena's Heel Turn After WWE Raw

John Cena explained the reasons for turning on Cody Rhodes and becoming a heel on this past week's "WWE Raw," but former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has one major question about the heel turn.

Dreamer, while analyzing "Raw" on "Busted Open After Dark," highlighted how Cena has yet to detail why he chose to side with The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

"Rock's involvement — why did he hook up with The Rock?" asked Dreamer. "I also don't care about The Rock right now, I only care about John Cena and his turn, but he answered all the questions I had, but why go to The Rock?"

Dreamer believes that Cena explained clearly how the fans had taken advantage of him over the years, but didn't truly address his partnership with "The Great One."

"I get it why he did it, but I was just happy with that response because if you remember, Rock wanted Cody, did John Cena address selling out? Not really, but he didn't need to. He basically addressed, 'Why I have all this hatred in my heart for the fans, for the WWE Universe, and now you're all going to pay. You buy my merchandise, it'll be easier to pick you out.'"

The ECW Original went on to praise Cena's promo, calling it "pure money," and that it clearly signified that he's now on the dark side. Dreamer called the promo "beautiful," lauding Cena's ability to use his body language to showcase his heel side – a sentiment echoed by his fellow "Busted Open" panelist, Bully Ray. Cena could perhaps delve deeper into his nefarious relationship with The Rock — and Travis Scott — in the upcoming "Raw" shows in Europe as he is advertised to appear in Glasgow, Scotland, and London, England, over the next two weeks.