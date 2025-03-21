Jordynne Grace Opens Up About What It Means To Be A WWE Star After Years Spent In TNA

Six months ago, Jordynne Grace reigned as the TNA Knockouts Champion. Now, she can call herself a WWE Superstar, currently competing for the "WWE NXT" brand. During a recent interview with "WWE Die Woche," Grace opened up about the significance of her contract-inking with WWE, which took place just ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

"Honestly, it's something that's been a dream of mine for a very long time, but it's something I didn't think about much when I was signed to TNA because I represented that company," Grace said. "I wanted the best for my company. I wanted to do my best for that company. I just carried their flag for so many years.

"Before I signed to TNA, it was my dream to go to WWE," she continued. "It's always been something that's at the back of my mind, and honestly, I never thought that I would achieve it. I thought that I would be in TNA forever and I was perfectly fine with that. So when this opportunity finally came, it's kind of mind blowing. I couldn't believe it. I still kind of can't believe it. As soon as I debuted and I put 'WWE Superstar' in my bios on social media, when I look at that, it doesn't feel real still."

Grace kicked off her official WWE run by entering the Women's Royal Rumble, in which she eliminated "NXT" star Jaida Parker. Following this appearance, "The Juggernaut" returned to "NXT," with Cora Jade and former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez emerging as her targets. Most recently, Grace sought out an opportunity to challenge Stephanie Vaquer, holder of the NXT Women's and Women's North American Championships, but was taken out by Parker before anything could be formalized for her.

