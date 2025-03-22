WWE SmackDown 3/21/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Kevin Owens versus Randy Orton wasn't the match I expected to be made official tonight on "SmackDown," but I'm certainly not mad about it. The crowd tonight in Italy was absolutely fantastic and added so much to this segment, from singing along to "Voices" to chanting at Owens. I also really liked how Owens immediately interrupted Orton before he could even get a word out to get this segment rolling even quicker.

Owens' delusional tendencies when it comes to his friends and his own actions are one of the best things consistently going on "SmackDown." Him coming out tonight and acting like he could just apologize about hitting Orton, of all people, with a package piledriver and then assuming he'd just be forgiven to team up with him to go after the tag team championships at WrestleMania was just funny. While I figured this match was going to happen at WrestleMania, I'm glad Orton issued the challenge tonight, and I also even liked how there was no physicality between the two to end the segment.

There are so many matches on the WrestleMania card right now that have resorted to endless brawls week after week, and I think Owens and Orton can do a lot more than just that in the four weeks we have left before 'Mania weekend. Owens is known for cutting his car promos that WWE will then air on TV, and they're always emotional and excellent. Or, WWE can go back to what they've done before, and Owens and Orton brawl just once, and Owens gets sent away by management from the backstage area for weeks to cut those car promos and it's Orton who cuts the promos in the ring in front of the fans.

No matter what WWE does with these two leading up to WrestleMania, I have no doubt in my mind that it will be excellent. While I loved these guys as goofy friends chasing Logan Paul around on a golf cart last year before that triple threat match, I'll love them just as much as enemies across the ring from one another. It's going to be a good match, and I think there's just enough time to continue to build to keep fans interested.

Written by Daisy Ruth