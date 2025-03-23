Tommy Dreamer Sees Fourth Party Deciding Outcome Of WWE WrestleMania Triple Threat

At WWE WrestleMania 41, three of WWE's biggest titans — that being Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk — will clash in one ring. According to WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer, however, there may be a fourth party that ultimately decides this match's outcome.

"I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "... This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don't know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul's mind, not producing as much money. That's always Paul's bottom line. I'm talking [strictly about] the character."

As Dreamer alluded to, the on-screen relationship between Punk and Paul Heyman extends back to 2012, when the latter served as the former's manager during his second reign as WWE Champion. Eight years later, Heyman began lending his managerial services to Roman Reigns, who went on to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the aforementioned "money train." Heyman has remained in Reigns' corner ever since. At the same time, Heyman owes Punk a mysterious favor, which could affect Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

In accordance with Dreamer's theory, there is also a possibility for Heyman to shock the world at WrestleMania 41, much like John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber, by shifting his allegiance to another, more unexpected party. In this case, that party would be Seth Rollins, a long-time rival to both Punk and Reigns. Any way it shakes out, though, Rollins, Reigns, and Punk appear poised to make history.