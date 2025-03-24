Former WWE & Current TNA Star Comments On Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Spot On AEW Dynamite

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth has spoken about the gruesome nail-covered bat spot by Jon Moxley during his match with Cope on "AEW Dynamite," where he praised Moxley and the spot.

While many have criticized the spot, Nemeth, on "Busted Open," explained that AEW was established as an alternative to WWE, emphasizing that the hardcore elements they have showcased align with the alternative they promised. The former WWE star also lauded the AEW World Champion for always putting his hand up when AEW needs him and trying to send the fans home happy.

"He's one of those guys that would do anything [for AEW]. He's always gone a little bit more hardcore in the last couple of years than the WWE years, obviously, because it's a different product. When you see something like this, where every couple of weeks or months he's doing something a little bit crazier ... please focus on the part where he goes, 'I want to make people happy, I want people to say that they had the greatest time of their life at this show,' and then you see something extra disgusting like this, [it] is a huge positive, I think," said Nemeth. "One, it is a totally different product than you're used to. Please understand that. The reason the AEW exists is because people were tired of a crappy WWE product at the time. You got a total alternative."

Nemeth further explained how Moxley falling on the spiked bat added more street cred to it.