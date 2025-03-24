Former WWE & Current TNA Star Comments On Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Spot On AEW Dynamite
TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth has spoken about the gruesome nail-covered bat spot by Jon Moxley during his match with Cope on "AEW Dynamite," where he praised Moxley and the spot.
While many have criticized the spot, Nemeth, on "Busted Open," explained that AEW was established as an alternative to WWE, emphasizing that the hardcore elements they have showcased align with the alternative they promised. The former WWE star also lauded the AEW World Champion for always putting his hand up when AEW needs him and trying to send the fans home happy.
"He's one of those guys that would do anything [for AEW]. He's always gone a little bit more hardcore in the last couple of years than the WWE years, obviously, because it's a different product. When you see something like this, where every couple of weeks or months he's doing something a little bit crazier ... please focus on the part where he goes, 'I want to make people happy, I want people to say that they had the greatest time of their life at this show,' and then you see something extra disgusting like this, [it] is a huge positive, I think," said Nemeth. "One, it is a totally different product than you're used to. Please understand that. The reason the AEW exists is because people were tired of a crappy WWE product at the time. You got a total alternative."
Nemeth further explained how Moxley falling on the spiked bat added more street cred to it.
The spot added more street cred to the spiked bat, says Nemeth
Nic Nemeth discussed how Jox Moxley falling on the bat actually helped give more credence to the deadly nature of the bat, and how it would help Cope going forward.
"It's been used a few times by Cope, and you're like, 'Yeah, okay, it looks the part,' looks like there's six-inch nails coming out of a wood bat, whatever it is," Nemeth began. "Something like this makes people like me go, 'Well, are those sharp nails?' It gives a little street cred to a weapon like that because you've seen it swung, you've heard it hit — you know it hurts, you know it's crazy that it's happening — but when something like this goes above and beyond and digs into the body, you're now letting everybody know, 'This is something really big.' The next time you see Cope hold it up in the air, they're going to be like, 'Ooh, there's that thing that almost ripped the organs around the sides of Moxley's back,' and it's good for the business to give a little street cred to those weapons."
Nemeth re-emphasized how Moxley goes to great lengths to give fans something different and also does such scary spots for the "love of the game." The TNA star said he had to look away after the spot and hoped his former colleague was okay.
Following the match, a backstage report revealed that many behind-the-scenes in AEW were shocked to see Cope and Moxley go through with the move.