WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Recalls Working With Veteran Wrestler Homicide

It was nearly a week ago when former ROH World Champion Homicide wrapped up his career. And it wasn't entirely by choice, with Homicide only hanging up the boots after a cyst on his brain was beginning to affect his vision and speech. The circumstances have led to many in wrestling sympathizing with the indie wrestling legend, including one of his old bosses, Eric Bischoff, who discussed his interactions with Homicide on "83 Weeks."

"I had a chance to work with Homicide for a bit in TNA," Bischoff said. "And he's extremely talented, a joy to work with. I mean, he couldn't be more cooperative, and just...when he turned it on in the ring, he was special. So yeah, I'm sorry to hear that."

Bischoff also recognized how difficult the decision must've been for Homicide, and how it could be difficult to not only deal with the health issues, but to see a massive part of your life reach a conclusion due to circumstances out of one's control.

"You sacrifice a lot, and it's such a big part of your life, that all of a sudden, you're going to lose your health, status, at least for a period of time," Bischoff said. "Oh, and by the way, you're going to lose your career too. It's hard enough for guys to walk away from the limelight, whether it's the rock and roll stage or the broadway stage, or the Hollywood set, or the professional wrestling ring. When you get on that performance drug, and it's taken away from you abruptly, not by your choice, that hurts. And I like I said, to have the health care on top of it. So I have a lot of empathy for Homicide. He's a tough kid...Tough guy. And I wish him the best. Godspeed."

