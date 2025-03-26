AEW Star Swerve Strickland Shares Cryptic Message About The 'Next 5 Years'

Just hours before he lost the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In, Swerve Strickland and AEW announced that he had signed an extension with the promotion. At the time, the new deal was more notable for the fact that it reportedly made Strickland one of the highest paid wrestlers in AEW, while also keeping him in the promotion for the next five years. But following a cryptic post from Strickland, perhaps it also signals an end date for Strickland's wrestling career.

Taking to X on Tuesday, the former AEW World Champion declared that fans had him for the next five years, before declaring he'd then be gone, signifying that with a "deuces" emoji.

"Enjoy the show," Strickland said to end his tweet.

Yall got these next 5 years with me then I'm ✌🏿......

Enjoy the show — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 26, 2025

Though he didn't outright use the word retirement, many have taken Strickland's comments as a sign that Strickland is looking to hang up the boots once his AEW deal is up. The timing would make sense, as Strickland would be only a year away from 40 when his contract expires in September 2029. The AEW star also wouldn't be hurting for things to do, as he has continued to pursue his goals as a hip hop artist alongside with his wrestling career.

Five years is still a ways away, however, and Strickland's focus right now is on regaining the AEW World Championship after he defeated Ricochet at AEW Revolution to become number one contender. Despite injuring his eardrum during the match, Strickland is still set to challenge Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Dynasty in a week and a half, and AEW owner Tony Khan announced last night that Strickland would be on hand for "AEW Dynamite" tonight to call Moxley out.