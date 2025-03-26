WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/25/25

"WWE NXT" featured two big championship defenses on Tuesday when Stephanie Vaquer put both the NXT Women's Championship on the line in the opening match of the night and then defended the Women's North American title in the main event, and the promoted defenses helped "NXT" rise 10% in viewership over last week, according to reports. According to Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 741,000 viewers for its March 25 episode, up from just 676,000 viewers last week.

Vaquer successfully defended her championships against Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley on an episode of "NXT" that earned a 0.16 in the ever-important 18-49 demographic, up slightly from last week's 0.15. The episode was also up in viewership over the trailing four weeks, which has an average of 726,000 viewers. The average viewership of "NXT" is up 18% from where it was this time in March last year, and also up 18% from the average of the first quarter of 2024 overall when the show was averaging 643,000 viewers.

As "NXT" moves toward Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend, a title match for next week's show has already been announced in hopes to continue to keep eyes on the product. Recent "NXT" signee Ricky Saints, the former Ricky Starks in AEW, is set to challenge North American Champion Shawn Spears next week. The episode is also likely to feature the fallout from Trick Williams hitting an accidental Trick Shot to Je'Von Evans instead of NXT Champion Oba Femi, as "NXT's" newest stable, The Darkstate, looked on from the crowd.