Bishop Dyer, FKA Baron Corbin, Assesses Impact Of John Cena Winning Another WWE Title

With John Cena's turn to the dark side now a month old, and his WrestleMania 41 match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes drawing closer, everyone's starting to ponder whether Cena beating Rhodes to win the title is a good idea. Bishop Dyer, aka former WWE star Baron Corbin seems to thinks so.

On Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio," Dyer stated that the whole point of Cena's retirement tour was to capture that record-setting 17th World Title reign, with the heel turn only getting Dyer even more excited to see Cena pull it off.

"I think I want to see it," Dyer said. "I want to see the fallout from it...again, I was a career guy at pissing people off. I enjoy that. I enjoy making people uncomfortable with that kind of stuff, and I think it makes people uncomfortable to think about 'What do they do if he leaves with the title?'"

Dyer acknowledged that Cena's declaration that he'd retire as champion would, under normal circumstances, be something he'd be against. However, the enormity of Cena's heel turn makes Dyer believe Cena winning and leaving with the title too interesting to pass up.

"I think it makes it more important, and now people can't get it," Dyer said. "So how do you fix the situation? What is it? Is it another tournament? I don't know the remedy to that. But I want to see what they can come up with, and I want to see John win that 17th title. And I think watching him walk away with it will be in the history books for my kids' kids to see that time that John Cena won the World Title the 17th time, broke the record, and left. And was never seen again in a WWE ring. I love that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription