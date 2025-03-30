Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE Feud The Best Of 2024

Recently, WWE announced the return of its Slammy Awards, with multiple categories to be voted on by fans. Amongst the categories was Rivalry of the Year, which produced seven nominees including the WrestleMania 40 season showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as well as the nine-month program involving CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

According to "83 Weeks" podcast co-host Conrad Thompson, the latter is the outright greatest WWE feud of 2024. When asked if he thought the same, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff signaled affirmatively.

"No [I don't have one I liked better], and I agree with that," Bischoff said. "I mean, it'll be interesting to see what they do with Punk and Seth [Rollins]. That one already feels kind of good to me. We'll see if they're done with it, if they continue it. I don't know. I'm becoming more and more of a Punk fan. I know we talked about that already, but he's a different player in WWE than he was in the AEW. He looks different; he carries himself different. He's not saying stupid s***. He is like a different talent."

The on-screen feud between Punk and McIntyre began with the latter injuring the former in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, rendering Punk unable to compete at WrestleMania 40. "The Second City Saint" eventually achieved revenge by sabotaging McIntyre's Money in the Bank cash-in on Damian Priest and later defeating him at both WWE Bad Blood and Bash in Berlin. Currently, Punk finds himself entangled in a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, while Priest continues to battle with Priest.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.