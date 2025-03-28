Tommy Dreamer Points Out 'Biggest Disconnect' With John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has been impressed with John Cena's heel turn, but still has a nagging question that the 16-time world champion hasn't explained yet.

Dreamer, during a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," reviewed this past week's "WWE Raw," where Cena delivered yet another scathing promo, this time in Glasgow, Scotland. The ECW Original loved the promo, where Cena said he would win the WWE Undisputed Championship from Cody Rhodes and retire with it. Dreamer, though, expected Cena to spell out the reason why he "sold his soul" to The Rock.

"My biggest, I don't want to say disconnect 'cause I said I don't care about him, is I need still an explanation why for The Rock. That's still not been addressed. I thought that's what's going to be addressed. If it's to the point where The Rock is not at WrestleMania now, I'm okay with that, because I have such a great heel in John Cena. He basically turned for The Rock. He was the one who sold his soul, not Cody. That's still yet to be addressed," said Dreamer.

The veteran star asked a similar question last week when Cena spoke for the first time following his heel turn, at the "Raw" in Belgium. Dreamer enjoyed the promo that Cody Rhodes cut on Cena, and asserted that the 16-time world champion drawing back worked well.

"Cody was on fire. I would've loved a babyface-babyface debate back and forth, but this was great. Cody was spitting fire, and John Cena retreating was great. A great heel shows his a*s sometimes — what I mean is he shows cowardness," he added.

Dreamer also had special praise for the Scottish audience, praising the atmosphere that they had built inside and stating that he has loved performing at the Hydro in Glasgow.