Tommy Dreamer Assesses How AEW's Megan Bayne Fits As Opponent For Toni Storm

At AEW Dynasty, Megan Bayne will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship. For Storm, it denotes the second defense in her fourth run with the title. In the case of Bayne, WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer views it as a major marker in her respective in-ring career.

"Megan Bayne is in for the push of her career," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Very talented woman. I'm big fan of Megan Bayne. I'm not too sure if she can talk, but I know she can work. She was really on a lot of people's radars before she messed up her knee. And now she's getting one hell of a push. It's a great opponent for Toni Storm.

"We saw the greatness with Mariah May. Love to see where Mariah is going," he continued. "I like the fact that she's disappeared for a little bit because she's another person who's a star. We got two people elevated from that one feud. Maybe now we're going to see the next person get elevated by 'Timeless' Toni Storm, by Megan Bayne."

The AEW Women's Championship match between Bayne and Storm comes after the former slammed Kris Statlander into the latter before pinning her for a victory on "AEW Dynamite." The following week, Bayne pinned Storm as well, courtesy of an F5 during a main event tag team match.

"The Megasus" officially became "All Elite" last month when she swiftly defeated Hyena Hera on "AEW Collision." Prior to that, Bayne notably appeared in AEW's first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.