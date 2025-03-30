Daniel Garcia Set To Defend AEW TNT Title In Special Match At Dynasty

For weeks, Adam Cole has sought out the TNT Championship, currently held by Daniel Garcia. Across those same weeks, a decisive victor has yet to emerge between the two. At AEW Dynasty, that will change.

On Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Cole pointed out that Garcia had yet to officially defeat him, as their first TNT Championship match was spoiled by the interference of Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Lee Moriarty). When Cole and Garcia met again for a rematch on March 22, they reached a time-limit draw. With this in mind, Cole urged Garcia to finish their fight in a conclusive fashion.

Standing across from him in the ring, Garcia noted that while he didn't need to wrestle Cole again, he still wanted to. As such, Garcia accepted Cole's challenge for a third TNT Championship match, with the added stipulation of no time limit and no outside interference. Garcia confirmed that this in-ring encounter will take place at AEW Dynasty, which emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6.

Garcia claimed the TNT Championship with a victory over Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear. Since then, the Buffalo native has successfully defended it against Mark Briscoe, Katsuyori Shibata, Kyle O'Reilly, and Lee Moriarty. Should Cole defeat Garcia at Dynasty, it will mark his first singles championship in All Elite Wrestling. He previously held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships alongside MJF in 2023.

Elsewhere on "Collision," six women, including TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, confirmed themselves for the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.