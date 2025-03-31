Rikishi Wants To See His Brother In WWE HOF, Among Other Family

WWE legend Rikishi has named a few members of the Anoaʻi family that he feels deserve a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is almost upon us, and the legendary star was recently asked on his podcast, "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top," about who should join the likes of Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Rikishi feels that his late brother, Umaga, has to be in the Hall of Fame and revealed that he has been advocating for it to happen.

"Umaga. I've been, you know, pushing for my brother to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Like, I mean, there's only one Umaga. Umaga has done a lot. Worked with a lot of the greats, had a lot of mega matches, lot of historical matches. You know, been in there with Donald Trump, Bobby Lashley, Vince McMahon, Stone Cold, we all remember that, man ... Jeff Hardy, Triple H. The list goes on," said Rikishi. "During his time that he was there, everybody wanted to work with Eki. Not only Eki was a lovable dude in the locker room, he carried his own in there. He was on a mission to be able to pave his ... to leave his footprints in the Bloodline, in the Dynasty, in the professional wrestling world, and I feel that he definitely did that."

Umaga, a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, had two stints with WWE before his sad passing in 2009.