Rikishi Wants To See His Brother In WWE HOF, Among Other Family
WWE legend Rikishi has named a few members of the Anoaʻi family that he feels deserve a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is almost upon us, and the legendary star was recently asked on his podcast, "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top," about who should join the likes of Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Rikishi feels that his late brother, Umaga, has to be in the Hall of Fame and revealed that he has been advocating for it to happen.
"Umaga. I've been, you know, pushing for my brother to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Like, I mean, there's only one Umaga. Umaga has done a lot. Worked with a lot of the greats, had a lot of mega matches, lot of historical matches. You know, been in there with Donald Trump, Bobby Lashley, Vince McMahon, Stone Cold, we all remember that, man ... Jeff Hardy, Triple H. The list goes on," said Rikishi. "During his time that he was there, everybody wanted to work with Eki. Not only Eki was a lovable dude in the locker room, he carried his own in there. He was on a mission to be able to pave his ... to leave his footprints in the Bloodline, in the Dynasty, in the professional wrestling world, and I feel that he definitely did that."
Umaga, a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, had two stints with WWE before his sad passing in 2009.
Rikishi wants Haku in the HOF
Rikishi also feels that Haku, who has long been considered one of the hardest men in pro wrestling, has to be in the Hall of Fame.
"I would love to see Uncle Haku be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Why is he not there yet? We all know the kin — King Haku. There's only one, you know what I mean? Every podcast I listen to, when they ask, 'Who is the toughest guy in professional wrestling?' Who's the name that always pops up? Haku. Outside of the ring, he's a great family man, a great teacher, a great uncle."
Rikishi also highlighted how the Headshrinkers, a faction that he was a part of, have to also be inducted. He argued how the group feuded with several of the best tag teams of their generation, including the Road Warriors and Steiner Brothers.
"Let's say the Headshrinkers, man. You know, if you feel like, 'Oh, Kishi is just pushing his family up there'. No, I'm not. Yeah, I'm pushing my family, but I'm not just saying, 'Give it to them' for no reason. Just Google it. Google why Samu — Samu, part of the Headshrinkers — you know, in his own right, as a singles competitor, held his own. He's been a champion up there in Montreal, Canada. Wrestled some of the greats like Dino Bravo, Rick Martel, and Abdullah the Butcher. Been managed by Eddie Creatchman ... I mean, Gino Brito. So, you know, Google Samu Anoa'i. Then Google what the Headshrinkers have done. They've worked with some of the best in the business."
He hopes that he can see the aforementioned stars get inducted into the Hall of Fame before he passes away.