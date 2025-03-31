Multiple Former WWE Stars Appear In Tom MacDonald 'Can't Cancel All Of Us' Music Video

Pro wrestlers and music videos are no stranger to each other, as anyone who remembers Captain Lou Albano's appearance in Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" video can recall. But while that crossover can be looked back at fondly, the appearance of several wrestlers in a music video unveiled this past weekend seems less likely to invoke a positive feeling.

On Saturday, rapper Tom MacDonald released his latest music video, "Can't Cancel All Of Us," on YouTube. Only three minutes in length, the video, which featured McDonald performing in front of a giant "Can't Cancel All Of Us" American flag, featured three cameos from wrestling, including former WWE stars Lacey Evans and Enzo Amore, and former WWE Tag Team Champion turned AEW producer Scott Taylor, aka Scotty 2 Hotty.

The appearances of Evans, Amore, and Taylor has drawn criticism from wrestling fans, mostly due to MacDonald's reputation. The 36-year-old Canadian has become known for incorporating his support of right-wing politics into his music, with many considering him to be a leading figure in the "MAGA rap" scene, even as MacDonald has tried to deny he's a "brainwashed right-wing zombie." His views led to AEW star Keith Lee receiving criticism in early 2021 when Lee revealed that he was a fan of MacDonald's work.

Fortunately for both Evans and Amore, both are well versed in controversy by now. Evans had previously come under fire in late 2022, when she questioned the existence of autism, and 2023, when she made controversial statements about mental health and depression that prompted a response from then AEW star The Bunny. As for Amore, he was fired from WWE in January 2018 for failing to report an accusation against him for sexual assault, though the charges against him were later dropped.