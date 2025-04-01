MJF To Fans Who Don't Like WWE Referencing AEW: 'Tell VKM To Start A New Promotion'

AEW has never been shy about referencing WWE, and WWE has been making more references to AEW of late, with the most recent example being AEW founder and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, currently reigning as Undisputed WWE Champion, during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Rhodes and his promo segment opponent, John Cena, declined to name AEW or its president, Tony Khan, but both were referenced in the segment, generating a degree of controversy on social media.

One person who took notice was former AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who weighed in on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I truly don't get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions of references WWE," MJF wrote. "If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion."

MJF has, of course, made plenty of references to WWE over the course of his AEW career, most notably while teasing the supposed "Bidding War of 2024" for his services. Nor is this his first reference to "VKM," aka Vincent Kennedy McMahon, who was also alluded to without being named during the promo segment between Rhodes and Cena and who has been rumored to be starting a new wrestling promotion. The ousted former Chairman & CEO of WWE is still trying to get Janel Grant's lawsuit sent to arbitration. Former "Ring Boys" have also filed a lawsuit against McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, & TKO alleging they were aware of abuse they suffered by former ring announcer, Mel Phillips.