AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On WWE's Road Dogg Getting Same Job He Had

Before Jeff Jarrett's time with AEW began in the fall of 2022, he was seemingly set to be part of WWE's backstage brain trust for years to come, after being brought in to serve as WWE's Senior VP of Live Events that May. That run lasted only a little more than two months though, with Jarrett departing WWE in August and being replaced by his long-time friend, Road Dogg, in a move that coincided with Vince McMahon's retirement, and the rise of power for Triple H.

On the latest episode of "My World," Jarrett received a fan question pondering whether Jarrett's swift removal from his executive position was due to him not being a Triple H guy, whereas Road Dogg was. And though Jarrett has no animosity towards either guy, he does believe there's something to it.

"I can't say he took my position, but Brian was put in the exact same job I had," Jarrett said. "Best buds, him replacing me. I always kind of thought that was fascinating. But the optics...it's pretty obvious that Vince brought me back, not once, but twice, three times...was it four times or three times...over that timeframe. So I think the most simplistic...answer would be Brian was more of a Triple H guy.

"But I never had a crossword with Hunter in my life. Always business, always cordial. Matter of fact, when I came back the first time, as far as the Royal Rumble, he's the one that gave me the call, with Carrano. So to...be in the Royal Rumble. The Hall of Fame was 2018. The Rumble was 2019. Hunter was the one that called me there. So I can't say I'm not a Triple H guy, but I think Brian is more of a Triple H guy."

