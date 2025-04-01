The WWE Hall Of Famer Who Was Fired After A History-Making Run

Losing your job in Vince McMahon's company in the earlier days of professional wrestling could almost be a prerequisite for entering the WWE Hall of Fame. The stories behind the dramatic, sometimes abrupt, firings to the subsequent rise of a star to the point they're considered for induction are rarely boring, and such is the case of former WWF Women's Champion Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa. Blayze was released from the company while she was still champion, leading to one of the most iconic images of the Monday Night Wars when she took the title to "WCW Monday Nitro" and dumped it in a trash can.

Blayze made history early in her wrestling career when she was the first foreign wrestler to sign with All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling and continued to break barriers in women's wrestling throughout the coming years. While she initially started working in WCW, she joined McMahon's WWF in 1993 to help revitalize its women's division which had been dead for years, and quickly became one of the company's top stars. She first won the re-instated Women's Championship in December 1993 after wrestling in a six-woman tournament when she defeated Heidi Lee Morgan. She asked WWF management to bring in new women for her to wrestle, which included Japanese wrestler Bull Nakano, who would join Blayze years later in the Hall of Fame.

The pair's feud over the championship wowed American fans with their Japanese-style matches. It led to one of the most iconic women's matches in the company's history at SummerSlam in 1994, the only time Nakano and Blayze would wrestle on pay-per-view. Blayze pinned Nakano at the event but the pair would go on to feud through 1995. Blayze continued to break barriers in WWF until it all came crashing down around her with little notice by the end of the year.