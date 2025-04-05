AEW's Viva Van Mourns Cancelled Season Of GLOW

The COVID pandemic forced the halting of many projects in Hollywood, including one pro wrestling-based TV series, "GLOW," whose fourth season was canceled. AEW star Viva Van was scheduled to be a part of the final season of the show, and she has talked about her disappointment at not being a part of the show during her recent conversation with "AEW Unrestricted."

"Yeah, I was [excited to be a part of 'GLOW'], and I'm so sad that season got canceled because I had so many cool outfits for my shots and scenes. I was so sad. But, yeah, I got to be a part of that, and it was really incredible," she said.

Van revealed that she was contacted directly by the show's wrestling consultant and former WWE star Chavo Guerrero, to be a part of the show, and didn't even have to audition to get the part. She said that the final season of "GLOW" was to tell the story of indie wrestlers, whose leader was fellow AEW star Taya Valkyrie.

"For this one, I just got a text message from Chavo Guerrero out of nowhere. I was like, 'How the hell did Chavo get my number?' But it was recommended by another wrestler. I was like, 'Oh, okay.' So that's how I got in. No audition required, just a text from Chavo Guerrero one morning," Van said. "So, 'GLOW' was going to start having a backstory about indie wrestlers, indie women. I was part of the indie women touring, and Taya [Valkyrie] was the leader of our group."

She said she got to film for just one day before the show was canceled and was also disappointed that she could not wear a lot of the fun outfits that were earmarked for her. However, the AEW star is optimistic about potentially being a part of Hollywood in the future. Aside from Van, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth was also part of the fourth season of the show, who was also excited to be involved in the project.