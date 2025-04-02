WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Offers Nuanced Take On Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Spot In AEW

So far in 2025, pro wrestling has had two separate, yet equally discussed events; John Cena's heel turn, and Jon Moxley's plunge onto a spiked bat of nails that proceeded to get stuck in his back. Both moments have been discussed extensively over the past month by almost everyone across the wrestling world. And with WWE Hall of Famer JBL already having tackled the Cena turn, it's only natural he'd have a take on Moxley's now infamous spot.

That take, as JBL revealed on "Something to Wrestle," was pretty nuanced, with the former WWE Champion questioning the timing of the spot, but having little issue with it overall.

"I'm never going to fault somebody for working hard and taking a crazy bump," JBL said. "Whether it's wise or not, I've got a lot of respect for that. But I'm not sure if cable television was the place to do it. That would be my only concern. And I'm not against it. Absolutely, 100% not against it. I certainly wouldn't have done it, but that's why guys like Moxley have gotten over with a lot of different people. My only concern is the broadcast television."

In the end, JBL believes that time will ultimately decide whether the spot helped AEW, or was a hindrance.

"I think that we're going to find out...if it worked or not in the next few weeks," JBL said. "If people get turned off by it and don't watch it...I think it's going to become very clear. I don't think it's going to be nothing. I don't think it's going to be either...that people don't really care one way or another. I think people are going to care one way or another. And either it works or it doesn't. I think we'll find out."

