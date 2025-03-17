JBL Gives Thoughts On Rock/John Cena WWE Partnership

Now more than two weeks removed from when John Cena shocked the world by joining up with The Rock and turning heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, people are finally starting to calm down over the fact that it actually happened. Still, the turn remains one of the biggest talking points in wrestling, both in regards to where it ranks in the pantheon of all-time great heel turns, and the magnitude of someone like Cena turning heel for the first time in over two decades.

On last week's edition of "Something to Wrestle," JBL, a man heavily invested in Cena's ongoing retirement tour, became the latest to shower the angle with praise. He stopped short of saying Cena's heel turn was the greatest in history, still signaling out Hulk Hogan's heel turn in 1996 as the gold standard, but indicated Cena's turn wasn't far behind, comparing it to something that would've involved Rhodes' father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes back in the 80s.

Just as interesting to JBL was that Cena's turn involved him siding with Rock and rapper Travis Scott, who helped Cena with his beatdown of Rhodes. JBL feels this could be the start of mega partnership between three well known entities.

"You've got literally the biggest movie star in the world," JBL said. "I just saw the money list in some magazine about who made the most money last year, at least it was reported The Rock was the highest at $88 million...He's the biggest star in the world. And then you've got Cena, who's a 16-time World Champion, going to break that record that people thought might never be broken. And then you add in this other super mega star? I mean, this is brilliant. This is absolutely fantastic."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription