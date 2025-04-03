AEW Dynamite 4/2/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

From the moment that Will Ospreay declared that he would be entering the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it has been very clear that AEW are taking this year's competition more seriously than ever before. Following the success of last year's tournament, which ultimately set up the two biggest matches at AEW's biggest event of the year, the company have doubled down on that notion and essentially dedicated the go-home episode of their main weekly TV show to emphasizing how prestigious the competition truly is.

I've already talked about how the likes of Will Ospreay and Hangman Page declaring themselves for The Owen weeks in advance has added weight to it as Ospreay and Hangman are two of the biggest stars in the company, but AEW made sure that after Wednesday, the 2025 tournament means more to the participants involved than it ever has before. You could argue that going in to the April 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the brackets being revealed was the most anticipated part of the show, and AEW understood that by having The Owen mentioned at multiple parts of the show.

Putting Ospreay's first round match with Kevin Knight, and Mercedes Mone's first round match with Julia Hart on the Dynasty show this Sunday is not only an easy way of getting two major stars on a big pay-per-view, but it makes the tournament feel important right from the beginning. What some people consider to be fairly predictable opening round ties have now been presented as major enough and prestigious enough to be featured on a pay-per-view, if you want to see this tournament, you will have to fork over some money if you want to see the whole thing, that's how big it is.

Why are AEW doing this? Why did they essentially fill every possible gap on the show with references to The Owen? Simple, All In Texas. That is going to be their biggest show of the year and they want as many people being excited about it as humanly possible, so get them started months in advance. Have fans pondering who could realistically make it through the brackets and go to Globe Life Field and become champion. Have people speculate who could be the mystery wild card on the men's side of things and what that could do to the proceedings. Have people talking about your biggest show of the year for as long as possible, and The Owen is a great way to do that.

This isn't the traditional "this match was great" or "that promo was cool" type of praise that some might be used to reading in one of these, but instead, this is actually me applauding the fact that AEW are actually trying to make an occasion feel as big as advertised. Using The Owen as the vehicle to drive fans to Globe Life Field on July 12 is not only smart, but exciting as you know you're going to get some great wrestling throughout the journey.

Written by Sam Palmer