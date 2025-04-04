Liv Morgan Says Her Dream WWE WrestleMania Match Is A Mixed Tag Against These Foes

After returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan has been trendsetting her way through the WWE history books in less than a year as part of her "Revenge Tour." From capturing the attention and heart of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day crew to winning the Women's World Championship for a second time, becoming the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion, and then achieving the title of first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, it appears she's got the whole world in her hands. As WrestleMania 41 approaches in 15 days, dream matches ultimately define the event that showcases the immortals. During a recent media tour in India, Morgan was asked about her dream match scenario and opponent at WrestleMania. She would like nothing more than to square off against a former trendsetter like herself.

"My answer for this: It is Dominik and I versus CM Punk and AJ Lee," the current tag team champion replied on "Khel Now TV." "How fire, right?"

As of this report, neither Morgan nor her tag team partner and champion, Raquel Rodriguez, have a scheduled match for WrestleMania. However, that may change in the upcoming weeks. Her last televised match occurred on the March 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where she defeated the returning Jade Cargill. Lee, the "New York Times " bestseller, last wrestled on April 3, 2015, before hanging up her knee-high Chuck Taylor's due to achieving all her goals in WWE at that time and sustaining permanent damage to her cervical spine. However, as we know in this sport, you never say never.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Khel Now TV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.